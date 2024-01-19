Mané seals Senegal win over Cameroon for Africa Cup progress; Cape Verde also in

YAMOUSSOUKRO, Ivory Coast (AP) — Sadio Mané has scored late to seal a 3-1 win for defending champion Senegal over Cameroon and secure progress to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage. Mané swept in the third goal in the fifth minute of injury time. Ismaïla Sarr scored one goal and set up another for the Lions of Teranga. Senegal moved to the top of Group C and is assured of finishing among the top two. Cape Verde became the first country to reach the knockout stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Mozambique in Group B.

