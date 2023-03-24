Mané scores on return to action with Senegal

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Sadio Mané has put his World Cup disappointment behind him by scoring on his return to international action as Senegal swept past Mozambique 5-1 in African Cup of Nations qualifying. Mohamed Salah netted Egypt’s opener in a 2-0 win over Malawi. Nigeria struggled to a 1-0 loss at home to Guinea-Bissau, ending the Super Eagles’ winning start to qualifying and seeing Guinea-Bissau take top spot in Group A. South Africa cruised to a 2-0 lead over Liberia with a double by striker Lyle Foster but Liberia fought back for a draw. Mohammed Sangare’s equalizer coming in injury time at Soccer City in Soweto.

