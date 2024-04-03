Mandragora stunner helps Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 in 1st leg of Italian Cup semifinal

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Rolando Mandragora scored a stunning goal to help Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal and leave his team on course to reach a second straight final. The second leg will be played in Bergamo on April 24. Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the other semifinal. The match in Florence pitted two teams which have come close to the trophy in recent years. Fiorentina lost the final to Inter Milan last season and Atalanta was defeated in the trophy match in 2019 and 2021. Fiorentina last won the Italian Cup in 2001. Atalanta hasn’t lifted it since 1963.

