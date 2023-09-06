Mancini set to get started with Saudi team in international friendlies

Roberto Mancini will this week start his bid to make Saudi Arabia’s national team as much of an international discussion topic as its big-spending professional league. Just two years after leading Italy to the European title, Mancini left Rome for Riyadh in August. His first game in charge of the Saudi team is Friday against Costa Rica at the home of Newcastle United, the English Premier League club owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

