Mancini includes 5 Inter Milan players in Italy squad for Nations League final four

MILAN (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has included five Inter Milan players in the squad for next week’s Nations League final four. Defenders Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian and midfielder Nicolò Barella will join the Azzurri after Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City in Istanbul. Italy has been training in Forte Village in Sardinia with a preliminary 26-man squad but Mancini made the changes for the official 23-man list. Argentina-born forward Mateo Retegui has been included after scoring two goals in his first two Italy appearances in March.

