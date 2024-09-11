Manchester United’s losses rise despite a year of record revenues

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has reported losses of 113.2 million pounds ($148 million) in its latest accounts for the year ending June 30 despite record revenues of 661.8 million pounds ($866 million). The Premier League club was subject to a partial buyout from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe this year. It said the figures were in part because of increased spending on players. Despite the losses, United said it remained in compliance with the financial rules of both the league and Europe’s governing body UEFA. United made losses of 28.7 million pounds ($37.5 million) in 2022-2023.

