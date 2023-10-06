Manchester United to honor the wife of former manager Alex Ferguson. Cathy Ferguson has died at 84

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-staff following the death of the wife of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson. United says in a statement that Cathy Ferguson has died at the age of 84. She was described by the club as a “tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.” Alex Ferguson quit as United manager in 2013 and said spending more time with Cathy and his family was one of the reasons behind his decision. Flags at Old Trafford were lowered as a tribute and the team will wear black armbands for the Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.