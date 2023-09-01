Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund set for debut

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s expensive new striker Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his debut this weekend against Arsenal. The 20-year-old Denmark international cost United an initial $82 million. He’s seen as the English Premier League club’s replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. His debut has been delayed by a tissue injury sustained with his former club Atalanta. United manager Erik ten Hag says Hojlund is ready to start on Sunday when United visits Emirates Stadium.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.