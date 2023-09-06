Manchester United says it is taking allegations of abuse by Antony seriously

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has spoken about the allegations of domestic abuse made against Brazil international Antony for the first time. The club says it is taking the matter seriously but has not said whether the forward would be available for selection after he was dropped from his country’s two upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Brazilian media published details of alleged domestic abuse by Antony against his ex-girlfriend. The Brazilian soccer confederation said Antony would not be part of the team for games against Bolivia and Peru “due to the facts that became public on Monday.” Antony posted a statement on Instagram on Monday saying “I vehemently deny the accusations.”

