Manchester United returns on-loan Reguilon to Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has ended its loan deal for Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish left back moved to Old Trafford in August on a season-long loan. But United has exercised a break clause in the contract and Reguilon will return to Spurs. Reguilon was signed to cover injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at the start of the season. Shaw has since returned and Malacia is close to recovery. United has been eliminated from the Champions League and the English League Cup so won’t face fixture congestion in the second half of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.