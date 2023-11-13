Manchester United players Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen both injured in win over Luton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund strained a muscle in his right leg in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Luton and could be out for two weeks. The Denmark striker was substituted in the second half after holding the back of his right leg in discomfort. United says it hopes Hojlund will be back before the end of the month. Christian Eriksen is expected to be out for about a month after injuring his knee injury in the same match. Both players pulled out of Denmark’s upcoming European Championship qualifying matches against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

