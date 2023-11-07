Manchester United midfielder Casemiro unlikely to play before Christmas after hamstring injury

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is unlikely to play before Christmas after sustaining a hamstring injury. The Brazil international was taken off at halftime of United’s 3-0 loss against Newcastle in the League Cup last week. United initially said he would be out of action for “several weeks.” Manager Erik ten Hag has now given a clearer indication of how long it would take Casemiro to recover along with teammate Lisandro Martinez. He said Casemiro and Martinez had “really strong injuries” and added “I don’t expect them back before Christmas.” Ten Hag spoke ahead of United’s Champions League game against Copenhagen on Wednesday.

