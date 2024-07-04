Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag signs contract extension until 2026

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension through to 2026, the Premier League club said. The Dutchman has won back-to-back trophies in his first two years at Old Trafford, but faced uncertainty over his position after leading it to its worst league finish in 34 years last season. After a performance review United decided to stick with Ten Hag and he has has now agreed a new deal, which is a one year extension on his previous contract, which was due to expire at the end of the upcoming season. Ten Hag joined United from Ajax in 2022 and won the English League Cup in his first year in England. He followed that up last season with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

