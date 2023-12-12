Manchester United loses 1-0 to Bayern Munich and crashes out of the Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been eliminated from the Champions League after a 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman scored in the 70th minute at Old Trafford on Tuesday to end the three-time European Cup winners’ slim chances of advancing to the knockout stage. A 12th defeat of the season in all competitions meant United could not even secure the safety net of a place in the Europa League after finishing bottom of Group A. Copenhagen advanced to the round of 16 behind group winner Bayern after beating Galatasaray 1-0. That result meant even a United win would not have seen it advance. It’s the latest setback in a troubled campaign for manager Erik ten Hag.

