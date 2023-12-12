Manchester United loses 1-0 to Bayern Munich and crashes out of the Champions League

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester United players are dejected after Bayern's Kingsley Coman scored his side's opening goal during the group A Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been eliminated from the Champions League after a 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman scored in the 70th minute at Old Trafford on Tuesday to end the three-time European Cup winners’ slim chances of advancing to the knockout stage. A 12th defeat of the season in all competitions meant United could not even secure the safety net of a place in the Europa League after finishing bottom of Group A. Copenhagen advanced to the round of 16 behind group winner Bayern after beating Galatasaray 1-0. That result meant even a United win would not have seen it advance. It’s the latest setback in a troubled campaign for manager Erik ten Hag.

