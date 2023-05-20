Manchester United in sight of Champions League return after 1-0 win at Bournemouth

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Saturday May 20, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Davy]

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Manchester United is in touching distance of a return to the Champions League after beating Bournemouth 1-0 to strengthen its place in the top four of the Premier League. The win was sealed by Casemiro’s close-range overhead kick in the ninth minute. It moved United three points clear of fifth-place Liverpool, which drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday and only has one game left to play. United only requires a point from its final games at home to Chelsea and Fulham to get back into the Champions League after a one-season absence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.