Manchester United in sight of Champions League return after 1-0 win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Manchester United is in touching distance of a return to the Champions League after beating Bournemouth 1-0 to strengthen its place in the top four of the Premier League. The win was sealed by Casemiro’s close-range overhead kick in the ninth minute. It moved United three points clear of fifth-place Liverpool, which drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday and only has one game left to play. United only requires a point from its final games at home to Chelsea and Fulham to get back into the Champions League after a one-season absence.

