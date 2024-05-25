Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney hired as head coach of Championship side Plymouth

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has been appointed head coach of Championship side Plymouth Argyle. The former England striker takes over at the second-tier club four months after he was fired by Birmingham. Rooney lasted just 83 days as manager of Birmingham, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of the season. He was previously in charge of MLS team DC United and Derby County. Rooney enjoyed a decorated playing career as he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He is England’s most capped outfield player of all time after making 120 appearances.

