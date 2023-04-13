Manchester United fans growing impatient for sale of club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It is nearly five months after the Glazer family put Manchester United on the market and the iconic soccer club’s fans are growing impatient as the proposed sale goes on. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are both hoping to take control of the 20-time English league champions and submitted second bids last month. American investment firm Elliott Management could also take a minority stake and provide capital to other potential buyers. But the ongoing wait to get a deal has supporters worried the club’s offseason transfer plans will be impacted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.