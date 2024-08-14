Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs a new contract to 2027

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2027. The Portugal midfielder has been a key figure for the Red Devils since his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2020, scoring 79 goals in his 234 appearances. United announced the new deal, which includes an option for a further year, on Wednesday. It comes after speculation at the end of last season that Fernandes could leave the club this summer. The 29-year-old Fernandes says “I have had so many special moments here already … But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.”

