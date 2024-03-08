Manchester United assembling notable figures to plan a ‘world class’ stadium

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Owner Jim Ratcliffe is quickly moving ahead with plans to build a “world class” stadium for Manchester United. The British billionaire last month bought a 27.7% stake in the English Premier League club and has made redeveloping its iconic Old Trafford stadium one of his key objectives. United says it has assembled a task force including World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and former player Gary Neville. Others on the task force include Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Trafford Council chief executive Sara Todd.

