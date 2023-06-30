Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC

By The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. The 52-year-old Borrell has spent nine years at Manchester City, which last season won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies. He joins an Austin club in just its third year of competition. Austin advanced to MLS Western Conference final last season. Austin club struggled through the first half of this season but two consecutive victories have the team in playoff contention again.

