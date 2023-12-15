Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Manchester City now knows it will play Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinals. The Asia champion advanced by beating León of Mexico 1-0 in the Saudi Arabian port city Jeddah. Saudi champion Al-Ittihad, captained by Karim Benzema, was playing African champion Al Ahly from Egypt later Friday in the other second-round game. The winner faces Fluminense of Brazil in the semifinals next week. Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk.

