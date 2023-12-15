Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

By The Associated Press
Urawa Reds' fans cheer for their team prior to the Soccer Club World Cup second round soccer match between Club Leon and Urawa Reds at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Manchester City now knows it will play Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinals. The Asia champion advanced by beating León of Mexico 1-0 in the Saudi Arabian port city Jeddah. Saudi champion Al-Ittihad, captained by Karim Benzema, was playing African champion Al Ahly from Egypt later Friday in the other second-round game. The winner faces Fluminense of Brazil in the semifinals next week. Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk.

