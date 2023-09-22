Manchester City star Jack Grealish nears return from injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jack Grealish is close to returning from injury and could be involved in Manchester City’s game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Grealish has been sidelined with a knee injury that has seen him miss City’s last three games. But he is back in training and in contention to make the squad for the home game against Forest in the Premier League. Mateo Kovacic is also nearing recovery from muscular injury but Bernardo Silva is out after being withdrawn in the first half of City’s Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday. Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones are also out for City.

