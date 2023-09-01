Manchester City signs midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

By The Associated Press
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes, right, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of $67 million. The Portugal international had been refusing to train with Wolves in an effort to force a move to City. He signed a five-year contract. City manager Pep Guardiola was looking for help in the midfield. The injured Kevin De Bruyne could be out until the new year. Just over a year ago, Wolverhampton broke the club’s transfer record to sign Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial $49 million.

