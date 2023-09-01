Manchester City signs midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes after agreeing to pay Wolverhampton a reported transfer fee of $67 million. The Portugal international had been refusing to train with Wolves in an effort to force a move to City. He signed a five-year contract. City manager Pep Guardiola was looking for help in the midfield. The injured Kevin De Bruyne could be out until the new year. Just over a year ago, Wolverhampton broke the club’s transfer record to sign Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial $49 million.

