Manchester City signs Croatia center-back Joško Gvardiol from Leipzig

By The Associated Press
FILE - Croatia's Josko Gvardiol controls the ball during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Croatia and Wales at the Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Manchester City is ready to make a big move in transfer market just days before the start of the new season. The English and European champions are set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from Leipzig. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed Croatia center-back Joško Gvardiol from Leipzig for 90 million euros ($99.2 million). He is among the most expensive defenders in soccer history. The 21-year-old Gvardiol is known as “Little Pep” because of his name’s likeness to City manager Pep Guardiola. He is one of the most highly rated defenders in the world and enhanced his reputation with impressive performances for Croatia at the World Cup last year. He won the German Cup in back-to-back seasons with Leipzig and played in the Champions League. The transfer fee puts Gvardiol among the likes of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk among the costliest defenders in the world.

