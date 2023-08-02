Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is ready to make a big move in the transfer market just days before the start of the new season. The English and European champions are set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from Leipzig. That would make him one of the world’s most expensive defenders. Neither City nor Leipzig have commented publicly about the deal for Gvardiol, who will reportedly undergo a medical examination this week. Manchester United’s Harry Maguire cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019. Virgil van Dijk moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 75 million pounds (then $100 million) in 2018.

