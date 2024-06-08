Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega signs 1-year contract extension to 2026

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension. The 31-year-old German says he feels “motivated and challenged” at the English champion. Ortega joined the club in 2022 and has extended his stay to the summer of 2026. Ortega is City’s back-up goalkeeper but injury to Ederson meant he came on against Tottenham in a crucial Premier League match when he denied Son Heung-min with a fine save late on. He also featured in City’s final league game and made his 20th appearance of the campaign in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

