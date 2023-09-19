Manchester City gets Champions League defense off to winning start by beating Red Star Belgrade 3-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Julian Alvarez has scored twice and Manchester City beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 to get its Champions League title defense off to a winning start. The Argentina forward sparked a second-half comeback from Pep Guardiola’s team after Osman Bukari had fired the visitors into a shock lead at Etihad Stadium. Rodri’s goal against Inter Milan in last season’s final saw City crowned European champions for the first time and he added a third late on. City is aiming to become only the second club to successfully retain the trophy in the Champions League era. Real Madrid is only team to win back-to-back titles having completed a three-peat from 2016-18.

