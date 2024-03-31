Manchester City frustrated by Arsenal as Premier League title rivals draw 0-0

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland refreshes himself during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings. Defending champion City came closest to finding a winner at Etihad Stadium when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner in the first half. The goalless draw ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions. Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton earlier in the day means it is two points clear of second-place Arsenal. City is a point further back in third.

