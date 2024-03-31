Manchester City frustrated by Arsenal as Premier League title rivals draw 0-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings. Defending champion City came closest to finding a winner at Etihad Stadium when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner in the first half. The goalless draw ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions. Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton earlier in the day means it is two points clear of second-place Arsenal. City is a point further back in third.

