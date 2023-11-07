Manchester City and Leipzig advance in Champions League. Veterans Pepe and Giroud shine

Manchester City and Leipzig have reached the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare. Two emblematic players of Europe’s old guard grabbed the spotlight. Already the oldest Champions League outfield player, veteran Porto defender Pepe became the oldest scorer in the Champions League history when he headed home his team’s second goal in a 2-0 win over Antwerp in Group H. Pepe is 40 years, 254 days old. Olivier Giroud at age 37 years, 38 days, became the oldest French goal scorer in the competition, overtaking Laurent Blanc, when he scored for AC Milan in a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

