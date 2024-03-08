Manassero shoots career-low 61 for European tour to lead in South Africa

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — Matteo Manassero has shot a career-low round for the European tour of 11-under 61 to take a one-shot lead of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa. The Italian hit a pair of eagles and seven birdies to go 15 under overall heading into the weekend at Glendower Golf Club. Manassero’s previous lowest round of 62 came at the 2010 Hong Kong Open. Home favorite Oliver Bekker is one shot back. Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin and Spaniards Ángel Hidalgo and Iván Cantero are two shots adrift.

