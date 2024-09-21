Manassero leads BMW PGA Championship, 11 years after winning as a 20-year-old prodigy

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Matteo Manassero has moved into position to win the prestigious BMW PGA Championship for a second time by shooting 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead after the third round. He won the title 11 years ago as a 20-year-old prodigy. Winning again would cap a career revival for the 31-year-old Italian, who was widely tipped when a teenager to become a golfing superstar. His game went into freefall and Manassero dropped to a world ranking of 1,705. Manassero had a birdie-birdie-birdie finish for a back nine of 31 and was 18 under for the tournament. Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel were tied for second place. Horschel’s 65 included seven straight birdies.

