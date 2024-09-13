Manassero handles cold and wind for Irish Open lead and McIlroy is 2 behind

NEWCASTLE, Northern Ireland (AP) — Matteo Manassero had to cope with the afternoon wind and the cold at Royal County Down for a 66 in the Irish Open. That gives him a one-shot lead going into the weekend with Rory McIlroy only two shots behind after a 70 on Friday. McIlroy is happy with his position. He also knows he let a good chance get away. McIlroy had moderate conditions when he played in the morning. But he couldn’t birdie either of the par 5s. But it beats the last time the Irish Open was at Royal County Down. That was in 2015 and McIlroy missed the cut.

