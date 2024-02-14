Manager Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks shake off World Series pain, work to make it back to October

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks opened spring training on Wednesday. The D-backs are coming off a stunning run through the playoffs that included series wins over the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies. The sublime stretch of baseball ended in the World Series, when they lost to the Rangers in five games. Manager Torey Lovullo said it took some time to get over that setback. Now he’s ready to try and lead the team back to October. The D-backs bring most players back from last season and added a few new pieces, like left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

