Manager Southgate’s future still uncertain after England return home from Euro 2024 final

Gareth Southgate’s future as manager remains uncertain after England returned home from the European Championship. Southgate’s contract expires this year and he has not said if he will lead the team into the next World Cup in 2026. The English Football Association is reportedly keen to tie him to a new contract. England lost to Spain 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024, extending its wait for a major trophy to at least 60 years after winning the 1966 World Cup in 1966. Southgate has transformed England’s fortunes since he was hired in 2016.

