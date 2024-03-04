Manager, executive Paul Heyman chosen for WWE Hall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Professional wrestling manager and former backstage executive Paul Heyman is the first member of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class. Heyman and WWE told The Associated Press that the 58-year-old wrestling lifer will be inducted at the ceremony over WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. WrestleMania XL on April 6 and 7 is expected to pack Lincoln Financial Field. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes his return to the wrestling ring.

