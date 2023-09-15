Manager Erik ten Hag unsure if Jadon Sancho will play again for Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he doesn’t know if Jadon Sancho will play again for Manchester United. Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after being cut from United’s squad for its 3-1 loss to Arsenal this month and has been forced to train away from the first team. He is now on a “personal training program” until a discipline issue is resolved. Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game against Brighton, Ten Hag was asked directly whether Sancho would put on the United jersey again. He answered: “I don’t know.” Ten Hag has previously taken a hardline stance after transgressions by Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

