Manager Erik ten Hag unsure if Jadon Sancho will play again for Manchester United

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, right reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he doesn’t know if Jadon Sancho will play again for Manchester United. Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after being cut from United’s squad for its 3-1 loss to Arsenal this month and has been forced to train away from the first team. He is now on a “personal training program” until a discipline issue is resolved. Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game against Brighton, Ten Hag was asked directly whether Sancho would put on the United jersey again. He answered: “I don’t know.” Ten Hag has previously taken a hardline stance after transgressions by Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

