Manager Bob Melvin returns to Oakland now guiding the San Diego Padres

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bob Melvin returned to the Coliseum for the first time in two years, this time managing the San Diego Padres against his former Oakland club. He had circled this day on the calendar and arrived early to run the bleachers just like he used to, and said all of his hellos to the many faces he still cherishes here. And Melvin reflected on how much has changed with the franchise that is planning to relocate to Las Vegas after he grew up coming to games and events here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.