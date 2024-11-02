Manaea opts out of Mets deal to become free agent for third straight offseason, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with his decision tells The Associated Press that left-hander Sean Manaea has declined his $13.5 million option for 2025 with the New York Mets to become a free agent for the third consecutive offseason. Manaea agreed to a contract in January that included a $14.5 million salary for 2024. The 32-year-old went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 184 and walking 63 in 181 2/3 innings. After dropping his arm slot in midseason, he became the Mets most effective starting pitcher and went 6-2 with a 3.09 ERA in his final 12 starts.

