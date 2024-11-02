Manaea opts out of Mets deal to become free agent for third straight offseason, AP source says

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 6 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with his decision tells The Associated Press that left-hander Sean Manaea has declined his $13.5 million option for 2025 with the New York Mets to become a free agent for the third consecutive offseason. Manaea agreed to a contract in January that included a $14.5 million salary for 2024. The 32-year-old went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts, striking out 184 and walking 63 in 181 2/3 innings. After dropping his arm slot in midseason, he became the Mets most effective starting pitcher and went 6-2 with a 3.09 ERA in his final 12 starts.

