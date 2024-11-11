Man United’s wait is over as the Ruben Amorim era begins

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A new era begins at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim becomes the latest coach to take on the challenge of reviving the storied English club. After more than a decade of on-field decline the 20-time English champion has turned to a 39-year-old Portuguese who has delivered trophies and a thrilling style of soccer to Sporting Lisbon, but takes over a club that has made a habit of wrecking even the biggest reputations. High caliber managers have come and gone, more than $1 billion has been spent on player signings, yet United just can’t seem to get it right.

