Man United’s ‘too small’ Martinez has silenced his critics

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It took only two games for some to question whether Lisandro Martinez could make it at Manchester United. But the World Cup winner from Argentina has established himself as a bedrock of United’s four-pronged trophy challenge and become one of the most dominant defenders in the English Premier League. Martinez was dismissed as too small to play at center back in the league and United’s shocking 4-0 loss to Brentford in August was evidence to some that he was out of his depth. But he can win his first trophy for United in the English League Cup final on Sunday against Newcastle.

