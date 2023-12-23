Man United’s scoring woes continue with 2-0 loss at West Ham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s scoring woes have continued in a 2-0 loss at West Ham in the Premier League. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus netted second-half goals for West Ham. United has now failed to score in its last four games in all competitions and in five of its last six matches. Rasmus Hojlund is the club’s $82 million offseason signing and he was hauled off in the 57th minute as his Premier League drought extended to 14 games. Lucas Paqueta set up the goals for Bowen in the 72nd minute and Kudus in the 78th. West Ham moved ahead of United, which will be in eighth place for Christmas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.