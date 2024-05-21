Man United’s Rashford left out of England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad after disappointing season

BURTON, Englan (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s provisional squad for the European Championship. The Manchester United striker has paid the price for a disappointing season at club level and was not part of Gareth Southgate’s 33-man squad. Jordan Henderson and Reece James were also left out.

