Man United’s Rashford belatedly awarded cup final goal

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been credited with Manchester United’s second goal in the club’s 2-0 League Cup final win against Newcastle. The England forward thought he had scored for the 25th time this season when his shot deflected off Newcastle defender Sven Botman in the Wembley final. But the effort was adjudged an own-goal because the initial shot was considered to be off target before Botman’s attempted block diverted the ball past goalkeeper Loris Karius. The incident has since been reviewed and the English Football League said Rashford has now been credited with the goal.

