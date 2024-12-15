Man United’s Mason Mount sustains latest injury and is substituted after 14 minutes against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Mount was consoled by his Manchester United teammates after sustaining a latest injury setback. The midfielder was substituted after only 14 minutes of the Premier League game against Manchester City after signaling to United’s bench that he could not play on. Mount dropped to the field at the Etihad Stadium and received treatment from a member of United’s medical team, but had already indicated that a change needed to be made. He was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo and as Mount walked to the sideline he was consoled by teammates including captain Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund. It was not immediately clear what the injury was.

