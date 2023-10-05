Man United’s Maguire keeps England place after Southgate hit out at ‘joke’ criticizm of defender

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire remains in Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of next year’s European Championship despite being out of favor at Manchester United and off the back of an own goal for England, The center back has spent the last year on the fringes of United’s team but has been named in England coach Southgate’s latest squad for the upcoming games against Australia and Italy. Maguire’s selection comes after Southgate hit out at criticizm of the $97 million defender following his own goal against Scotland last month. Southgate described the treatment of Maguire as a “joke” in September and has shown his faith by selecting him again.

