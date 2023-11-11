Man United’s Hojlund and Eriksen injured in Premier League win against Luton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen were both substituted after suffering injuries in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Luton in the Premier League. Hojlund went off in the second half after holding the back of his right leg and Eriksen appeared to hurt his left knee before the break. United has been hit by injuries to key players this season with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all longterm absentees. Hojlund was replaced by Anthony Martial and Eriksen was replaced by Mason Mount.

