Man United’s Harry Maguire injured in Champions League game against Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire was substituted off in the first half of Manchester United’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich after appearing to injure his groin. The England center-back was replaced by Jonny Evans in the 40th minute at Old Trafford after signaling he could not play on. Maguire pulled up unchallenged and looked in discomfort as he clutched the inside of his left leg. United manager Erik ten Hag quickly instructed Evans to warm up as Maguire was treated by one of the team’s physios. He came back onto the field but was still holding his groin and waved to the dugout that he could not carry on.

