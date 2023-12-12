Man United’s Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw injured in Champions League game against Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were injured as Manchester United was eliminated from the Champions League. Maguire was substituted off in the first half of the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and Shaw went off at halftime. United manager Erik ten Hag later said it would take 24 hours to assess both players, as he prepares for Sunday’s Premier League game at Liverpool. Maguire appeared to injure his groin and was replaced by Jonny Evans in the 40th minute after signaling he could not play on. The England center back pulled up unchallenged and looked in discomfort as he clutched the inside of his left leg.

