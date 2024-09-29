Man United’s Fernandes took an unusual decision to face questions after his red card against Spurs

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walks off the pitch after receiving the red card for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes says he didn’t deserve to be sent off for a dangerous challenge on James Maddison in Manchester United’s Premier League defeat against Tottenham. The United captain was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham’s half but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge. Referee Christopher Kavanagh immediately brandished a red card. Bruno agreed it was a foul but added “It’s never a red card.” Spurs won 3-0.  Fernandes later took the unusual decision of stepping up for post-match interviews following his dismissal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.