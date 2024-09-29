Man United’s Fernandes took an unusual decision to face questions after his red card against Spurs

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes says he didn’t deserve to be sent off for a dangerous challenge on James Maddison in Manchester United’s Premier League defeat against Tottenham. The United captain was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham’s half but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge. Referee Christopher Kavanagh immediately brandished a red card. Bruno agreed it was a foul but added “It’s never a red card.” Spurs won 3-0. Fernandes later took the unusual decision of stepping up for post-match interviews following his dismissal.

