Man United’s Christian Eriksen injured in Premier League game against Luton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Christian Eriksen was substituted in the first half of Manchester United’s Premier League game against Luton after appearing to injure his left knee. The Denmark international looked in discomfort as a member of United’s medical team attended to him late in the first half at Old Trafford. He was replaced by Mason Mount in the 40th minute and headed to the locker room after a brief conversation with manager Erik ten Hag. United has been hit by injuries to key players this season with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all longterm absentees.

